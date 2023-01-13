ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Playground equipment caught fire in north Abilene Friday morning.

The fire happened at Sears Park on Ambler Avenue just before 7:00 a.m.

First responders arrived at the scene and found the playground heavily involved in fire, which damaged the plastic slides and attached equipment.

Now, the entire playground will be torn down.

Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire, which damaged the playground so badly, it will need to be replaced. This replacement will cost an estimated $150,000 to $200,000.

No word on how long the investigation and replacement will take.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for any additional details.