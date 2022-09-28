ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police are searching for a man caught on camera beating an ATM with a tire iron earlier this month.

Police circulated surveillance footage of the suspect Tuesday, showing the incident that happened at an ATM on Sayles Blvd September 18.

The video shows the man drive up to the ATM before getting out an retrieving the tire iron from his trunk, which he used to beat the machine repeatedly before driving away.

Anyone who knows of this man’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!