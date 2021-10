ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need helping finding a missing teen.

15-year-old Levi Gutierrez weighs 130 lbs and is 5’5″ tall. Family members say he has been missing since September 20.

Anyone with information on Gutierrez’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331.

Last week, APD was looking for two runaway teens who had been missing for weeks, but they have since been found safe.