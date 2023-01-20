ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene veteran is asking the community for help locating her beloved service dog who has now been missing for days.

Marine Corps veteran Samantha says her service dogs Mars and Molly got out after they moved to a new home off S 12th and Poplar Street, and someone left the door open earlier this week.

After hours of searching, Molly was located whimpering with some cuts, but Mars is no where to be found.

Samantha is worried someone may have taken him because he’s trained not to roam and never leaves Molly’s side.

Molly and Mars provide Samantha with emotional and physical support after she suffered an injury falling two stories during Marine training in 2019.

After the fall, Samantha was medically discharged and has since been diagnosed PTSD, insomnia, depression, anxiety, and memory loss.

Anyone who knows where Mars may be located is asked to contact (325)668-1060 or (325)672-5085.