ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Purple Heart medal has been found in an abandoned car in Abilene and now volunteers are trying to find the recipient.

A representative with the Military Veteran Peer Networking Center in Abilene said one of her employees discovered the medal in an abandoned vehicle then gave it to the organization Monday with hopes of finding the owner.

There is no name engraved on the medal, so locating the owner has proven difficult.

MVPN shared the medal on social media and they are also working with a website that helps reunite Purple Heart Medals with recipients and their families.

Anyone who knows who this Purple Heart may belong to can contact MVPN at (325) 670-4818.