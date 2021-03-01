Plumbing relief assistance available to certain Taylor County residents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Local non-profits are teaming up to help some Taylor County residents who are dealing with damage from February’s severe winter weather.

Beltway Park’s Boots on the Ground Ministry and Big Country VOAD are now offering plumbing relief assistance to residents who meet certain income requirements.

“Homeowners living in Taylor County with low income, without insurance or with a high insurance deductible that homeowners are unable to meet” are welcome to apply, United Way of Abilene explains.

The following documents are required at the time of application:

Valid ID

Documents from income and/or fixed income sources

Documents showing homeowner insurance deductible amount (ONLY required if insured)

Applications can be downloaded here. Once completed, send them to the United Way of Abilene via at uwab@unitedwayabilene.org along with the required documents.

Anyone who needs assistance with the application process or has questions can call the United Way of Abilene at (325)677-1841 from 8:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All applications must be submitted by March 10, 2021.