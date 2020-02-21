Police: Abilene man charged with murder of girlfriend

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man has been charged with the murder of his girlfriend.

Gene McCarter, 50, was taken into custody Friday in connection to a homicide that happened at a hotel on the 800 block of East Highway early Wednesday morning.

A press release reveals McCarter call 9-1-1 and said he came back to a hotel room he was renting and found his girlfriend, identified as 49-year-old Michelle Rowley of Abilene, unresponsive.

Rowley was pronounced dead at the hotel around 1:45 a.m., despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

A subsequent investigation revealed McCarter was likely responsible for Rowley’s death, according to the press release.

Jail records show he has been charged with Murder.

He is now being held in jail on a $100,000 bond.

Latest Posts: