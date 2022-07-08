An SUV flipped after driving onto a ramp in Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say an Abilene man flipped his SUV after driving onto a trailer ramp that was unloading cars Friday morning.

The crash happened right in front of Arrow Ford on the 4000 block of S 1st Street around 11:00 a.m.

Officers told KTAB and KRBC a trailer with a ramp was parked outside the dealership unloading cars when the driver, who was traveling east on S 1st Street, somehow drove up onto the ramp.

His SUV quickly exited the ramp and flipped over, though no one was seriously injured in connection to this crash.

It’s currently unknown if this driver will be facing any citations.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for the latest information.