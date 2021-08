ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A road in north Abilene is closed due to a fire at a nearby salvage yard.

The fire at Pine Street Salvage has caused the 3800 block of Pine Street – just north of I-20 – to close to traffic in both directions. The closure still remained in effect as of 10:00 a.m. Monday.

Advisory: Avoid the 3800 Block of Pine St. just north of I-20. Both directions are closed due to a working fire. You will not be able to get through in either direction. — Abilene Police Dept (@abilenepd) August 16, 2021

KTAB and KRBC have a crew en route to the fire.

No further information has been released.

Pine Street Salvage was also the site of a large fire in 2019.