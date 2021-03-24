Police incident closes both directions of I-20 in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Several law enforcement agencies are at the scene of an ongoing situation that’s caused both directions of I-20 in Mitchell County to close.

This incident is taking place near mile marker 226 or 227 right at the Mitchell County, Nolan County line. Traffic is being rerouted off the closed interstate and through the town of Loraine.

Both the Texas Department of Transportation and the Colorado City Police Department say the closure is due to an undisclosed police situation.

Law enforcement in Coke County told KTAB and KRBC the incident on I-20 is the result of a police pursuit that began in Tom Green County. The suspect allegedly refused to pull over at a residence there then led police north through Coke County then into Mitchell County at a high rate of speed.

The Texas Department of Public Safety also confirmed the heavy police presence is in response to a suspect who evaded arrest.

Drivers report being stuck in traffic with no movement for at least half an hour or more.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage for additional information as this situation continues to unfold.