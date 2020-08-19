Police investigate incidents at Abilene parks, say they’re ‘concerning situations’ – not attempted kidnappings

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating unrelated incidents at Abilene parks, saying they are ‘concerning situations’ but not attempted kidnappings, as reported on social media.

During a press conference Wednesday afternoon, Police Chief Stan Standridge addressed the incidents, starting with allegations of an attempted kidnapping at Grover Nelson Park.

A mother says her babysitter was watching her 5-year-old daughter Tuesday afternoon when a woman tried to take the little girl to a vehicle driven by a man.

Chief Standridge says the babysitter told investigators the woman walked up to the little girl, said ‘hi’, then tried to grab her hand, but the babysitter said ‘no’ and walked away, documenting the woman and the vehicle she got into.

Investigators then talked to witnesses, who said they didn’t notice anything had gone wrong.

The child’s mother identified the woman she believed was behind the incident on social media, and after searching, investigators found her Wednesday morning.

She was verbally abusive and non-complaint, but based on the evidence and witness testimony, police don’t believe this was a kidnapping attempt.

KTAB and KRBC are choosing to withhold her identity because she has not been charged for a crime in connection these allegations.

Next, Chief Standridge described the following incidents that have taken place at Abilene parks this summer:

August 13 – A mother at Sears Park called police and said a red pickup was following her and her children. When officers arrived, no one was at the park.

– A mother at Sears Park called police and said a red pickup was following her and her children. When officers arrived, no one was at the park. August 7 – A mother said she was walking down the street when a truck stopped and two white women with a white blanket got out. The mother said, “hello, I’m right here”, so the occupants got back in the truck. Police were immediately dispatched and able to stop the truck, making contact with both occupants.

A mother said she was walking down the street when a truck stopped and two white women with a white blanket got out. The mother said, “hello, I’m right here”, so the occupants got back in the truck. Police were immediately dispatched and able to stop the truck, making contact with both occupants. June 25 – Someone called police and reported a white SUV was following them at Red Bud Park. The driver was a white man.

All of these incidents are, according to police, unrelated to each other.

Social media posts are trying to connect the August 7 incident to the woman involved in the incident at Grover Nelson Park Tuesday night, but Chief Standridge says footage from body and dash cams show the suspects involved are completely different.

“All of this warrants additional investigation, ” Chief Standridge explained. “We do not have a kidnapping – we don’t even have an attempted kidnapping. What we have is some concerning situations.”

He wants the public to be aware of where they get their information, especially if it’s something circulating on social media, but he also said parents should remain vigilant when it comes to kidnapping attempts.

Anyone who sees anything that could be a child abduction should do something right there and then, ideally calling 9-1-1 and keeping the line open while intervening to make sure the child is safe.

