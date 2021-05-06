Police investigating north Abilene homicide

Crime scene tape marks the area where 26-year-old Joseph Rogers was stabbed at a north Abilene home Wednesday night.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating a homicide in north Abilene.

Joseph Rogers, 26, of Abilene, was pronounced dead at the hospital following an incident at a home on the 1800 block of University Blvd around 9:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Rogers had “obvious signs of trauma from a knife” following what investigators believe was an altercation between him and a suspect who was known to him.

No arrests have been made and the potential suspect’s identity has not been released.

The investigation into this homicide continues.

