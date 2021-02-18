Police: Limited information on Abilene murder due to juvenile involvement

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s first homicide of the year remains a mystery, as even the victim’s identity is still undisclosed.

Police say that the information will continue to be limited due to the fact that juveniles are involved.

“Due to the nature of two juveniles located in the apartment at the time of the incident, laws regarding juveniles limit the information permitted to be publicly released,” a press release reveals.

The only information released so far is that a 35-year-old woman was found dead inside her apartment on the 3000 block of North 6th street early Wednesday morning after a neighbor reported hearing a domestic dispute.

Investigators did clarify that there is no threat to the public due to this crime.

The two juveniles who were in the apartment at the time of the incident are now in protective custody, APD says.