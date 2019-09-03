Police looking for info on cold case murder victim with ties to Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are looking for information on a cold case murder victim with ties to Abilene.
Last month, a break in a 40-year-old murder case in Williamson County, Texas, allowed investigators to identify a Jane Doe known only as “orange socks” as 23-year-old Debra Jackson of Abilene.
Jackson’s body was found off I-35 near Georgetown, Texas, on Halloween in 1979. She was only wearing a pair of orange socks at the time of her death.
It’s still unknown what happened in the days, months, and even years leading up to Jackson’s murder.
She is documented as working in both Amarillo and Azle Texas in 1978 and also held a realty job at an unknown location in 1979.
Abilene police say she lived here in the 1970s and also attended local schools.
She may have also used the last names Larned and Moon during her later years.
Anyone who knew Jackson or what may have happened to her is asked to contact Detective Jason Cox with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at (512)943-1346 or via email at jasoncox@wilco.org.
