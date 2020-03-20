1  of  46
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD Aldersgate Abilene All Texas schools Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Elmcrest Baptist Church Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Rotan ISD Santa Anna ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Stamford Baptist Church TLCA Abilene Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Police: National Guard not coming to Abilene ‘in preparation for martial law’

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police say the National Guard is not coming to Abilene in preparation for martial law.

In a social media post made Thursday, Chief Stan Standridge says information on troops coming here is just a “bad rumor”.

He goes on to say the he personally looked into this along with City Manager Robert Hanna, even checking with Dyess Air Force Base.

“Thank you for leaning on reputable sources as we all work together to thrive during these difficult days,” Chief Standridge says.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide information on the coronavirus in Abilene. Keep checking back throughout the pandemic.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News