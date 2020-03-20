Police: National Guard not coming to Abilene ‘in preparation for martial law’

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene Police say the National Guard is not coming to Abilene in preparation for martial law.

In a social media post made Thursday, Chief Stan Standridge says information on troops coming here is just a “bad rumor”.

He goes on to say the he personally looked into this along with City Manager Robert Hanna, even checking with Dyess Air Force Base.

“Thank you for leaning on reputable sources as we all work together to thrive during these difficult days,” Chief Standridge says.

