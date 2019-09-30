Police: Nothing was taken during Abilene bank robbery, suspect still at large

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say a suspect who attempted to rob a bank in Abilene Tuesday morning didn’t take anything after assaulting an employee.

The robbery happened at First State Bank on the 2100 block of Treadaway Blvd sometime before 8:00 a.m.

Detectives told KTAB and KRBC the robber, described only as a black male, was wearing a black toboggan with holes cut out for the eyes when he used a gun to rob the bank.

He allegedly ambushed an employee while she was opening the bank this morning. This employee was hit by the robber and sustained an injury to her face.

Witnesses in the neighborhood report seeing a gold car parked at the corner of Chestnut Street and S 20th Street near the bank entrance at least twice on Monday, though it’s unknown if this vehicle is connected to the crime.

