ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say one person was shot and a second was beaten during an altercation in Abilene Wednesday morning.

The altercation happened at a home on the 1900 block of Victoria Street just before 4:00 a.m.

Officers at the scene told KTAB and KRBC three people were involved in the altercation, where a female victim was shot and a male victim was injured by blunt force trauma, likely from a bat. Their current conditions are not known.

Everyone involved knew each other, according to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.