Police plan for traffic issues at Abilene, Wylie graduations

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The Abilene Police Department is working with school officials to help alleviate traffic issues at two graduation ceremonies planned for Friday, May 28, 2021. Wylie High School graduation will be held at the Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 TX- Highway 36, at 7 p.m. Cooper High School graduation is scheduled at P.E. Shotwell Stadium also on Friday, May 28, starting at 8 p.m.

Traffic congestion is expected leading up to and after both of these events and with their close proximity to each other. APD will have officers helping direct traffic. We ask citizens to expect delays. The map included is the suggested course of entry and exit for visitors to each respective graduation ceremony.

Please review the provided map on the next page for suggested traffic direction.

AISD is working on a contingency plan should the graduation be rained out. AISD will notify parents of any changes. WISD is hosting the graduation indoors and therefore does not foresee any weather changes needed.