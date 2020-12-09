Police searching for additional victims of Abilene massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for additional victims of an Abilene massage therapist accused of sexually abusing at least one client.

Micheal Walden, 50, was arrested last week for Sexual Assault then released from jail after posting a $25,000 bond.

Walden was arrested after a female client claimed he sexually assaulted her while she was receiving services at his place of employment on the 3700 block of Catclaw Drive.

The name of the business that employed Walden has not been publicly disclosed, but police say they are cooperating with the investigation.

Detectives are asking anyone who may have information on additional assaults committed by Walden to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)676-6614 – just leave a message for Detective Martinez.

Latest Posts: