Police searching for man accused of breaking into south Abilene mailboxes

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into mailboxes in south Abilene.

A picture of the suspect was circulated on social media Tuesday morning, showing him wearing a red hoodie and black mask.

Investigators say he’s been “breaking into community mailboxes at multiple places in south Abilene.”

Anyone with information on this man’s possible identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department.

Tips can be left on APD’s Facebook page or by calling the department at (325) 673-8331. Those who wish to be anonymous can also call CrimeStoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are in reference to case number 21-17653.