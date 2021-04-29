Police searching for suspect responsible for north Abilene shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police have identified the suspect responsible for a shooting in north Abilene Sunday, and he’s still at large.

Miguel Rangel, 21, is wanted for Aggravated Assault in connection to a shooting on the 3000 block of Orange Street Sunday evening.

Anyone with information on Rangel’s possible whereabouts is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 or anonymous tips can be left by calling Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477. Just reference cast #21-022734.

An incident report states a victim was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after getting into an altercation at that location, and Rangel fled the scene.

As of Monday morning, police say the victim had been released from the hospital and Rangel was still at large.

No further information has been released.