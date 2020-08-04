Police searching for suspect who assaulted woman in line at Abilene convenience store

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are searching for a suspect accused of assaulting a woman in line at an Abilene convenience store.

The woman is accused committing the assault at a store on the 600 block of Butternut Street July 29.

A social media post reveals that while the woman was, “standing in line to pay for items, she gets into an argument with another customer and physically assaults her.”

Anyone with information on this suspect’s whereabouts or identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward.

