Police still searching for suspect(s) involved in north Abilene shooting

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are still looking for the suspect(s) involved in a shooting in north Abilene Sunday afternoon.

The shooting happened on the 3000 block of Orange Street around 5:45 p.m.

An incident report states a victim was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after getting into an altercation at that location, and the suspect(s) fled the scene.

As of Monday morning, police say the victim had been released from the hospital and the suspect(s) were still at large.

It’s unknown how many suspects were involved in this crime.

No further information was released, and the investigation in to this case of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon continues.