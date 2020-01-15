Police: Suspect stealing from vehicles while parents drop kids off at Abilene daycare facilities

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police need help identifying a suspect who’s been stealing items from vehicles while parents drop their children off at Abilene daycare facilities.

The suspect was recently caught on camera at one of the facilities.

Surveillance video shows him waiting in the parking lot of the unnamed daycare in a red, 4-door sedan.

He watches parents get their children out of vehicles and leave without locking their doors.

After they’re gone, he drives up, then gets out and takes several items from different vehicles.

Anyone with information on this suspect’s identity is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

Good tips could lead to a cash reward!

And as always, police want to remind the public to not leave keys or valuable items in vehicles.

