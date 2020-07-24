Police: Thieves targeting fleet vehicles at churches, other businesses in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Thieves are targeting fleet vehicles at churches and other businesses in Abilene.

Police sent a warning to the public Friday that states, “in recent days, we have received reports from two different churches where their vans were targeted and the catalytic converter cut out of the vehicles.”

The catalytic converters are valuable to thieves because of the metals located inside.

Anyone with fleet vehicles is asked to remain vigilant for any suspicious activity taking place on their property.

Those affected can call the Abilene Police Department at (325)673-8331 to file a report.

