Police: Unknown suspects shoot into home occupied by 6 children, kill Abilene man

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police say unknown suspects opened fire at a home occupied by six children Tuesday night, shooting and killing a man inside.

Adam Joel Perez, 27, was inside a home on the 1000 block of Cedar Street when the suspect or suspects drove into the alley and began shooting, hitting Perez one time.

During a press conference Wednesday, Police Chief Stan Standridge told KTAB and KRBC the suspects have not been identified and remain at large, though his detectives have interviewed dozens of witnesses and potential persons of interest.

“We will continue to pursue this until justice is brought to the Perez family,” Chief Standridge says.

It’s unknown if Perez was the shooter’s intended target, but Chief Standridge wants to assure the community that this shooting is not a random act of violence and was likely motivated by drugs or a domestic dispute.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to monitor this shooting and will provide updates as soon as additional information is released.

