Police warn of two males snatching purses at Abilene stores

These two men are accused of snatching purses from shoppers at Abilene stores.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are warning shoppers of two males who are snatching purses at Abilene stores.

A social media post claims the suspects are working together to snatch the purses – one distracting unassuming customers while the other makes the grab.

The post did not disclose the exact number or locations of the stores targeted but it does say the suspects “are making their way around the area.”

Anyone who sees this occurring should notify store management and contact police immediately.

Just call (325)673-8331 to speak to an officer.