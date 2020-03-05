Portion of road at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill closed due to large crack

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of the road at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene has been closed due to a large crack.

The Texas Department of Transportation confirms the section of FM 1082 that goes over the dam at the lake has been closed to traffic until further notice.

“TxDOT is working closely with city officials to discuss options for moving forward, including addressing a temporary traffic control plan until permanent repairs can be completed,” a press release states.

It’s unknown how long the closure will last, but since safety is an issue, it won’t reopen until necessary repairs are made.

