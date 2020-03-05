ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A portion of the road at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill in Abilene has been closed due to a large crack.
The Texas Department of Transportation confirms the section of FM 1082 that goes over the dam at the lake has been closed to traffic until further notice.
“TxDOT is working closely with city officials to discuss options for moving forward, including addressing a temporary traffic control plan until permanent repairs can be completed,” a press release states.
It’s unknown how long the closure will last, but since safety is an issue, it won’t reopen until necessary repairs are made.
BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.
Latest Posts:
- Portion of road at Lake Ft. Phantom Hill closed due to large crack
- Animal refuge helps rescue 180 dogs from being euthanized
- Florida murder suspect criminal history includes child abuse, attack on neighbor
- Split Supreme Court hears Louisiana abortion case
- ‘I was thinking I was going to die’: Virginia teen recounts horror of getting her hair caught in go-kart engine