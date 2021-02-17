Power Outages Day 4: Service restored to some customers, but nearly 20,000 still without

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – It’s been more than 60 hours since some homes in Abilene have had power as electricity is slowly being restored across Texas.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas says they were able to supply power to 600,000 homes Tuesday night, but 2.7 million households statewide still remain affected by widespread power outages that began during winter weather Sunday.

Some generation is slowly returning.

ERCOT was able to direct utilities to restore 600,000 households last night.

2.7 million households still do not have power. — ERCOT (@ERCOT_ISO) February 17, 2021

Nearly 20,000 of those affected homes are here in Abilene, with many local customers living without power since early Monday morning or even Sunday night.

Abilene’s power outages also hit all three of the City’s water treatment plants, causing all customers to lose water around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday, City officials said power had been restored to the northeast water plant, in turn restoring water to a large portion of Abilene.

However, customers are asked to be conservative with the water as the system recharges, and once restoration is complete, a boil water notice is in effect.

This means the water must be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes if it’s going to be used for eating, drinking, teeth brushing, or any other activity that involves ingestion.

Non-consumption related activities, such as showering and hand washing, do no require the water to be boiled.

Customers who have their power restored are asked to be conservative as well.

ATMOS Energy says there is an unprecedented demand for natural gas.

For more information about the ongoing outages, including why it’s taking so long to restore power and why the blackouts lasted so long, read this explainer article from AEP Texas.