Principal: ‘Unsubstantiated rumor’ of threat at Abilene High day after stabbing

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police are investigating an ‘unsubstantiated rumor’ of a threat at Abilene High School the day after two students were stabbed.

Principal Michael Garcia says, “it is not uncommon after incidents like the one we had Thursday to have other rumors of threats to the campus, and we have received one this morning that we are currently investigating.”

Garcia goes on to explain that after an initial investigation, police found “no evidence to substantiate the rumor”.

Campus has been deemed ‘safe’, and classroom operations are taking place on a normal schedule.

Thursday, two students were stabbed by a third student during an altercation on campus before school began.

Both victims were hospitalized with multiple injuries but are now in stable condition.

The suspect was arrested for two counts of felony Aggravated Assault and is being held in the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

