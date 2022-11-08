ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Stan Lambert has been projected to reelection in Texas House of Representatives District 71.

Lambert was projected to win the election at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night by 81% to 19%, beating challenger Linda Goolsbee.

This is Lambert’s third term in office. He was previously elected 2020 and first in 2017 after serving on the Abilene ISD School Board of Trustees for many years.

During his time in the Texas Congress, Lambert has served on the following committees:

Insurance Committee, Texas House of Representatives

Pensions, Investments and Financial Services Committee, Texas House of Representatives

Energy Resources

