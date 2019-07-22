Proposal could raise Abilene water, sewer rates annually for next 5 years

A proposal for the City of Abilene’s next budget could raise the water and sewer rates annually for the next five years.

Water Utilities Director Rodney Taylor presented the proposal during a special-called city council meeting Monday morning, saying the rate increases should come as no surprise.

The City’s last water rate was set in 2016 and hasn’t been adjusted since.

Under the new proposal, which would affect rates for the next 5 years, residential water customers would see a yearly increase of 5-cents per 1,000 gallons of water used, though their base charge would not be affected.

However, the base charge for the sewer fees would rise 50-cents per year for the next five years and variable sewer rates would rise 15 cents per unit.

This means a residential customer using an average of 5,000 gallons of water per month is currently paying $53.00 for water and sewer utilities.

The proposed budget change would raise this customer’s bill to $54.50 in 2020, climbing to $60.50 in 2025.

Commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers would see rate increases as well.

Commercial customers would be grouped into a single payment tier and would see an increase yearly of 5-cents per 1,000 gallons used.

A 30-cent correction would be implemented for industrial customers as well as an added 10% increase each year after that, and wholesale customers would see a 95-cent correction followed by annual 10% increases.

This proposal is still in the preliminary stages as city council members discuss the new budget for Fiscal Year 2020.

BigCountryHomepage will follow its progress and continue to provide updates throughout the next few months.