ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A proposed change to Abilene’s Sanctuary City for the Unborn Ordinance could decriminalize the possession and use of “abortion-inducing drugs” in the City under very specific circumstances.

At the advice of a 5-person committee, comprised of a medical expert, citizens, council members, and city staff, Abilene City Council is considering adopting what City Manager Robert Hanna says are “minor” changes to the language of the ordinance, which was passed by voters during the General Election in November 2022.

“This is not a major rewrite of the ordinance that was adopted by the citizens,” Hanna said during a City Council media briefing. “The committee’s goal was not to change the intent of the ordinance in any way.”

Hanna says that certain language in the ordinance needed to be clarified, and that the committee worked with the drafters of the ordinance while writing the proposed updates.

Possible changes are largely centered “abortion-inducing drugs”, defined in the ordinance as “any drug or medication, irrespective of medically intended use, either on or off label, that is used to terminate the life of an unborn child.”

Under the current ordinance, the drugs are considered illegal regardless of intent, but the changes would allow the possession, use, and distribution of the “abortion-inducing drugs” if they are not, “used for the purpose of the termination of an unborn child.”

This would, according to the medical community, allow the drugs to be used in certain circumstances such as to further the health of a mother after birth and other medical purposes that are not involved in the abortion process.

Drugs like Plan ‘B’, birth control, and other emergency contraceptives are not considered “abortion-inducing” and are not illegal under the current or proposed ordinances.

If city council members approve the proposed changes, then a public hearing on the amendments will be held at City Hall December 21 at 8:30 a.m.