1  of  45
Closings and Delays
Abilene ISD AOK Driving School Baird ISD Bangs ISD Blackwell ISD Blanket ISD Breckenridge ISD Brookesmith ISD Brownwood ISD Cisco College - Abilene Cisco College - Cisco Cisco ISD Coleman ISD Early ISD Eastland ISD Eula ISD Gorman ISD Hardin Simmons University Hermleigh ISD Howard Payne University JETS Early Head Start Jim Ned CISD Kenley School Lueders-Avoca ISD May ISD McMurry University Moran ISD Panther Creek CISD Premier High School - Abilene Ranger College Ranger ISD Ready Steps Preschool Ministries Rising Star ISD Roby CISD Santa Anna ISD Snyder ISD Southern Hills Church of Christ St. John's Episcopal St. John's Lutheran Church - Winters Trent ISD TSTC - All Campuses Westbrook ISD Winters ISD Wylie ISD Zephyr ISD

Public gatherings in Abilene limited to 50 people or less, more city offices closing

Abilene

Mayor Williams: "We will have a positive case within our community."

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Public gatherings in Abilene are going to be limited to 50 people or less and more city offices are closing in response to COVID-19.

With positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lubbock and Wichita Falls, Mayor Anthony Williams addressed the Abilene community Wednesday, saying we need to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus.

Effective 8 p.m. Sunday, all gatherings within Abilene city limits that have more than 50 people will be going against Mayor Williams’ declaration and could be subject to law enforcement intervention.

There are currently no positive COVID-19 cases in Abilene, but when the first case is confirmed, Mayor Williams says gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

“We will have a positive case within our community,” Mayor Williams says. “As a community, I believe we are going to be okay.”

City Manager Robert Hanna also spoke to the public, saying many City of Abilene offices, including the library, water utility offices, and potentially city hall, will close to the public at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Utilities will continue to run and customers can make payments online or in drop boxes located at the offices.

And even during a situation where gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, Hanna says grocery stores will remain open and will be exempt from the gathering rules, so please do not hoard food or supplies.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article when additional information on COVID-19 in Abilene is released.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News