Public gatherings in Abilene limited to 50 people or less, more city offices closing

Mayor Williams: "We will have a positive case within our community."

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Public gatherings in Abilene are going to be limited to 50 people or less and more city offices are closing in response to COVID-19.

With positive COVID-19 cases confirmed in Lubbock and Wichita Falls, Mayor Anthony Williams addressed the Abilene community Wednesday, saying we need to do everything we can to slow the spread of the virus.

Effective 8 p.m. Sunday, all gatherings within Abilene city limits that have more than 50 people will be going against Mayor Williams’ declaration and could be subject to law enforcement intervention.

There are currently no positive COVID-19 cases in Abilene, but when the first case is confirmed, Mayor Williams says gatherings will be limited to 10 people.

“We will have a positive case within our community,” Mayor Williams says. “As a community, I believe we are going to be okay.”

City Manager Robert Hanna also spoke to the public, saying many City of Abilene offices, including the library, water utility offices, and potentially city hall, will close to the public at 8:00 a.m. Monday.

Utilities will continue to run and customers can make payments online or in drop boxes located at the offices.

And even during a situation where gatherings are limited to 10 people or less, Hanna says grocery stores will remain open and will be exempt from the gathering rules, so please do not hoard food or supplies.

