Public meetings scheduled for input on B-21 Raider planes coming to Dyess AFB

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Informational meetings are scheduled to get community input on the B-21 Raider planes coming to Dyess Air Force Base.

The meetings, hosted by the U.S. Air Force, are scheduled to take place in Big Spring and Brownwood in two weeks.

On March 3, the first meeting will be held at the Dora Roberts Community Center in Big Spring from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The Brownwood meeting will take place at the Adams Street Community Center from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. March 4.

Similar meetings are scheduled in South Dakota and Montana as well, in preparation for the B-21 Raiders to come to Ellsworth Air Force Base in that region.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.

