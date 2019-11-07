QuikTrip convenience store could be coming to north Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – QuikTrip convenience store is one step closer to opening a location along Interstate 20 in north Abilene.

Earlier this week, Planning and Zoning board members gave unanimous approval to QuikTrip’s concept plan for opening a store on a vacant lot near the intersection of I-20 and Old Anson Road, provided it follows a couple of contingencies.

The convenience store, which will provide fuel and groceries for everyday motorists and long-range trucks, must build a specific-style masonry wall along the south of the property, which borders a neighborhood on Jameson Street.

Several residents in the Jameson Street neighborhood spoke out in the Planning and Zoning meeting, voicing concerns about the fumes, noise, traffic, and safety hazards the gas station could pose.

QuikTrip representatives also at the meeting said the masonry wall, which must be at least 6-feet high, will buffer a lot of noise from the location.

The representatives said they also plan to install low-impact lighting to lessen the light pollution.

Residents and board members were concerned about a driveway going to and from the QuikTrip that would direct traffic onto Jameson Street, but after much discussion, the driveway was given preliminary approval so long as it’s only 24-feet wide and prohibits use to long-range trucks.

Now that their concept plan has been approved, QuikTrip must come up with a site plan to present to the Planning and Zoning board, which will have even more specifications for their convenience store project.

No word on when construction would begin once all the necessary plans are approved.

