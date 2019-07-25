Rebuilding begins in tornado-devastated area of Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rebuilding has begun in Abilene neighborhoods devastated by a tornado in May.

Framework for a home that was completely leveled off S 6th Street was assembled Thursday morning, using funds from the Abilene Relief donation campaign.

129 other homes were damaged by the tornado on May 18 as well, and many of the affected homeowners are in need of assistance to repair or rebuild their properties.

The Community Foundation of Abilene and the United Way of Abilene have teamed up to create the Abilene Relief Fund. Just visit AbileneRelief.org to make a donation!

The deadline has already passed for affected homeowners to apply for the relief funds, but more than $300,000 remains to be distributed to those in need.