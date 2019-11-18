Rebuilding continues 6 months after Abilene tornado

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Rebuilding and relief efforts are still underway six months after a tornado devastated hundreds of families in south central Abilene.

On May 18, an EF-2 tornado touched down and damaged homes in several neighborhoods, primarily located off S 7th Street.

In the days following, the Community Foundation in conjunction with United Way, created the Abilene Relief Fund, collecting nearly $600,000 from community members and private donors.

All but $80,000 of those funds have been used to help families in the 390 homes that sustained some degree of damage during the tornado.

The Community Foundation says the funds were distributed to the following causes:

80 families received funds for food, clothing, and other related supplies

12 families received funds for shelter and relocation

69 families received funds for home repairs not covered by insurance

3 families received transportation and medical assistance

The needs of affected families will continue to be assessed moving forward, and the remaining funds will be allocated as necessary.

Click here to read Abilene Relief’s full 6-month impact report.

