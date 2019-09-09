Record-breaking attendance at West Texas Fair and Rodeo, over 38,000 people

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo hosted 38,952 people Saturday night.

The West Texas Fair and Rodeo announced on a Facebook post, that on Saturday, September 7 they had a Record-breaking attendance.

The Fair counts with several attractions, such as the Tractor Pull, Carnival Rides, Shopping & Exhibits, and livestock shows, concerts, food, pig races, and many more.

Gates open 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily

Gate admission fee begins @ 2:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

and 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday

Gate Admission

$8 adults, $4 student’s K – College (Weekdays)

$11 adult, $4 student’s K – College (Weekends)

Rodeo – Reserved Box Seats

$15.00 for Tuesday – Thursday

$20.00 for Friday and Saturday

