Record-breaking attendance at West Texas Fair and Rodeo, over 38,000 people

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo hosted 38,952 people Saturday night.
The West Texas Fair and Rodeo announced on a Facebook post, that on Saturday, September 7 they had a Record-breaking attendance.
The Fair counts with several attractions, such as the Tractor Pull, Carnival Rides, Shopping & Exhibits, and livestock shows, concerts, food, pig races, and many more.
Gates open 8 a.m. – 11 p.m. daily
Gate admission fee begins @ 2:30 p.m. Monday – Friday
and 8:00 a.m. Saturday and Sunday
Gate Admission
$8 adults, $4 student’s K – College (Weekdays)
$11 adult, $4 student’s K – College (Weekends)
Rodeo – Reserved Box Seats
$15.00 for Tuesday – Thursday
$20.00 for Friday and Saturday
