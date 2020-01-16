Regional Victim Crisis Center losing $300,000 in funding

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Regional Victim Crisis Center is losing around $300,000 in funding, and it will have a big impact on their operation.

“I always say a crisis center should never operate in crisis,” Janey Wawerna, Executive Director of the RVCC explains.

Ongoing training for staff, prevention information in schools, supplies and specialized therapy for children are some of the many things the RVCC won’t be able to afford this year without the $300,000 from the Victims of Crime Act grant.

Wawerna says, “To meet the needs of the community, we were hoping to use this funding to actually bring on one to two additional counselors.”

Without the funding needed to hire more counselors, it’ll be more difficult for the counselors on staff to make sure their patients are supported and cared for.

Counselor Tessa Wolford says, “everybody was getting kind of, worn out a little burnt out and we were looking forward to this grant as kind of the relief to bring somebody else in to help us balance this.”

The RVCC is used to receiving two VOCA grants that account for exactly 50% of their annual budget. When one of these grants is missing, that takes away 25% of the entire budget, and that part of the budget went to children that are victims of crimes.

“Because we are a free service to crime victims in the worst times of their lives we need the community to step up and help us care for these young people,” Wawerna says.

Most crisis centers can’t survive without government funding. Since losing the grant, the RVCC has already received a total of $100,000 in donations.

Latest Posts: