Report: Abilene gang member found with 6 ounces of methamphetamine

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene gang member was arrested after he was found with six ounces of methamphetamine.

Julian Nava, 38, was arrested Wednesday after a search warrant was executed at his home on the 1400 block of N 13th Street.

During the search warrant execution, detectives seized 6 ounces of meth, $7,300 in cash, and a firearm, according to a press release.

The press release describes Nava as a West Texas gang member who was on parole at the time of his arrest.

Nava is now being held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $250,000 for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine.

His arrest is part of a 6-week-long investigation conducted by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, and additional arrests are expected.

