Report: Abilene has one of the highest COVID-19 growth rates in the country

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A report shows Abilene has one of the highest growth rates of COVID-19 cases in the country.

The New York Times report, released earlier this week, projects Abilene to be a potential hotspot for the virus in the coming weeks, due to how quickly the number of cases grows each day.

In the report, Abilene is attributed an 11% growth rate, with the number of cases doubling every 6.8 days.

This is the fourth highest growth rate in the country and the top in Texas, beating out Amarillo, the only other Texas city on the list, by two spots.

The data, due to the delayed nature of reporting, is a little dated, so for some perspective, when the chart was made, Abilene had 270 reported cases and now has 319. Amarillo had 637 cases and now has 806.

Mayor Anthony Williams says Abilene’s growth rate is so high compared to other similar-sized Texas cities because more tests are being administered here.

