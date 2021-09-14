Report: Abilene home invasion suspect says he, two juveniles ‘wanted to kick in a door’

Michael Cody has been charged with Aggravated Robbery in connection to a home invasion in 2020.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been arrested for a home invasion in Abilene that took place after he and two juveniles decided they “wanted to kick in a door”.

Michael Cody is now being held in the Taylor County Jail for Aggravated Robbery in connection to the incident, which took place August 2020.

Court documents state a homeowner on Catclaw Drive woke up to a loud noise around 5:15 a.m. and saw two suspects in his kitchen.

The homeowner then began yelling and chased them outside, where they got into a vehicle driven by a third person. The documents state the homeowner saw the driver of this vehicle fire a shot in his direction.

When he went around to the front of his house, the homeowner did notice a shoe print on his door and some of his door trim was broken.

Cody was identified as a person of interest during the investigation, and the documents state he did confess to the crime, telling detectives he was with two juveniles and, “stated that they were out driving around and wanted to kick in a door.”

According to the documents, Cody told detectives he stayed with the vehicle while the juveniles kicked in the door. Cody also claimed one of the juveniles fired a shot at the homeowner while they were fleeing, but the homeowner saw the driver of the vehicle, which was Cody, fire the shot.

Cody now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a bond totaling $75,000.