Report: Abilene man admits to sending child porn to random people through messenger

Matthew Marsh is accused of using messenger to send random people child pornography.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man was arrested this week after someone called police to report he sent them child pornography.

Matthew Marsh was taken into custody Wednesday for Possession of Child Pornography with Intent to Promote in connection to the allegations.

A police report states a person called Abilene PD last month and told them Marsh sent him child pornography through messenger. He was able to provide investigators with those images.

When questioned, the report states Marsh waived his rights and, “admitted to sending. . .these child pornography images to random people and also admitted to viewing child pornography for over 15 years.”

Marsh remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $16,000 bond.