ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man accused of attacking an elderly gas station clerk with two juveniles has been arrested.

Michael McCrary was arrested early this week for Robbery in connection to the incident, which took place in February 2019.

Court documents state McCrary and two juveniles entered an Allsup’s on the 1000 block of N Mockingbird Lane and attacked the clerk. McCrary allegedly jumping the counter, tackling him while the juveniles stole cigarettes and cigars.

The clerk, “had a significant cut on the right side of his head and there were puddles of blood throughout the area around the counter,” according to the documents.

McCrary was identified as a suspect in the robbery after surveillance video was posted to social media. The documents state he admitted to being the one who attacked the clerk and held him down.

Due to their age, no identifying information about the juveniles involved has been released.

McCrary remains held in the Taylor County Jail on a $100,000 bond.