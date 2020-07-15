Report: Abilene mom found young daughter ‘shaking’ after she narrowly escaped sexual assault

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene mom says she found her young daughter shaking after she narrowly escaped sexual assault.

Don Lukezic, 49, has now been charged with Attempt to Commit Indecency with a Child in connection to the incident, which occurred in November 2014.

Court documents state a mother returned to her home to find her 9-year-old daughter shaking while standing in the living room.

The child told her mom she was in bed when Lukezic came in and tried to touch her inappropriately.

She says she tried to escape but he pulled her back down, however, a second attempt to escape was successful and she was able to run away and wait for her mother.

Lukezic remains held in jail on a $25,000 bond.

