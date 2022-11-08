ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An adult woman was able to enter an Abilene middle school to seek shelter after a student let her inside Monday.

Abilene Independent School District staff confirm the 29-year-old woman, who is a former student, was let inside Madison Middle School when a current student held a door open for her during a passing period.

This woman was contacted by authorities and escorted away from campus without incident. AISD staff says she was in a housing insecure situation and went to the school to seek shelter.

“School safety is our top priority and we will continue to talk proactively with our students and staff about keeping our campuses secure,” a press release explains.

Classes were able to resume as normal and no students or staff were in danger while this woman was on campus.

No further information has been released.