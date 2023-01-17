ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver has been sentenced to probation in connection to a fatal crash in Abilene that killed one person and injured three others, including a child.

Mitchell Stewart received a 10-year probation sentence last week after pleading guilty to Intoxication Manslaughter in connection to the crash, which happened in April 2020.

Court documents state Stewart was driving a vehicle that went off a bridge on Interstate 20 and hit a median.

Witnesses to the crash report a 12-year-old child contacted them and said the three other occupants of the vehicle – her mother, Stewart, and Raymond Baladez – had been drinking.

These witnesses were, according to the documents, able to free the child’s mother from the vehicle. She and the child were treated at an Abilene hospital then released, Stewart was flown to a hospital in Ft. Worth due to the severity of his injuries, and Baladez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The documents state there were beer cans all over the vehicle and while at the hospital, the child’s mother “stated they had been drinking and that they were driving the back roads.”

Investigators were able to confirm that Stewart was driving, the child was in the front seat, and the child’s mother and Baladez were in the backseat during the crash.

When Stewart’s blood was drawn at the hospital, the documents state his blood alcohol level was 0.113.

Stewart was booked into the Taylor County Jail Friday to serve 120 days behind bars as part of a condition of his 10-year probation. He was also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

No further information has been released.