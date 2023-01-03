ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A doghouse heat lamp was the cause of a house fire in Abilene New Year’s Eve.

The fire happened at a home on the 4700 block of State Street around 4:25 p.m.

Fire investigators say a heat lamp that was left on near a doghouse on the back porch of the home caused a fire that spread to the main residence

No one was home at the time of the fire, which caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

