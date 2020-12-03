Report: Man drives 4.5 hours to Abilene to pay ‘mom’ for sex with 13-year-old

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man accused of driving 4.5 hours to Abilene to pay a ‘mom’ for sex with her 13-year-old daughter has been arrested.

Gerald Valdez, 55, of Jourdanton, Texas, was taken into custody Wednesday and charged with Sexual Performance by Child and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

An arrest report reveals Valdez decided to drive to Abilene to meet and have sex with someone who he believed was a 13-year-old child he met online.

Valdez had previously paid money to get sexually explicit pictures of this ‘child’ and said he would pay more money to the child and the child’s mother in order to have sex upon meeting.

When Valdez arrived at the prearranged location, he was met by officers and arrested on site.

He now remains held in the Taylor County Jail on bonds totaling $110,000.

